Kashmir Schools to Follow Revised Timings from October 15

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Wednesday ordered revised timings for all government and private schools across Kashmir, with the new schedule coming into effect from October 15.

According to the order, schools falling within the Srinagar municipal limits will function from 10 am to 3:30 pm, while educational institutions outside the municipal limits will operate from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

The Director of School Education Kashmir has directed all concerned institutions to strictly adhere to the revised timings without any deviation.

The order applies to both government and private schools across the region.