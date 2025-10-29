Kashmir remains Bollywood’s most loved location :Mukesh Rishi

Srinagar: Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi on Wednesday expressed his admiration for Kashmir, calling it a favourite destination not just for him but for the entire film industry. Rishi, who is currently on a visit to the Valley, made a guest appearance in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session.

The veteran actor said, “I have no doubt in my mind that Kashmir is our favourite everyone loves it, and it has always been a favourite for the film industry too.”

Rishi said he plans to encourage his colleagues in Bollywood to choose Kashmir for their upcoming shoots. “When I return, I will meet them and tell them, don’t worry about any problems, don’t think about anything else, just come to Kashmir and shoot. There will be no trouble of any kind,” he said.

The actor, known for his powerful performances in films across multiple languages, said he had come straight from the airport and would be spending the next two days sightseeing and visiting different locations in the Valley.

“Of course, people may think shooting on those mountains is difficult, but I will definitely go,” he added, expressing eagerness to explore Kashmir’s scenic landscapes, he said.

Rishi’s visit comes at a time when efforts are being made to revive film tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, with the administration actively promoting the Jammu and Kashmir as a premier shooting destination for national and international filmmakers.(KNS)