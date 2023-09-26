Srinagar: The Director General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbagh Singh, asserted on Wednesday that the recent encounter in Kokernag has not disrupted the prevailing peace in Kashmir.

He underscored that the region continues to maintain its peaceful state, just as it did before the encounter. However, he acknowledged that those who initiate violence often gain an upper hand. In the Kokernag incident, militants initiated the conflict by opening fire first, leading to the tragic deaths of three officers.

Addressing reporters during the inauguration of a modern police station in Katra, Jammu, DGP Singh emphasized that the Kokernag encounter has not changed the situation in Kashmir. He stated, “The situation remains as peaceful as it was before the Kokernag encounter. I am aware that certain parties are attempting to exaggerate the significance of this incident.”

Furthermore, DGP Singh pointed out the advantage gained by those who initiate hostilities. He explained, “When security forces are forced to respond with force against terrorists, it works to our advantage. In Kokernag, the terrorists anticipated the arrival of security forces and took the opportunity to initiate the confrontation, resulting in the tragic loss of two army officers and one police officer.” He also praised the successful execution of the seven-day operation, which led to the elimination of the notorious LeT terrorist Uzair Khan and his associate. He expressed pride in the dedicated teams of security forces involved in the operation, considering the challenges of locating and engaging concealed terrorists in a vast mountainous terrain.

“We continue our unwavering pursuit of the remaining terrorists and anticipate their swift elimination,” Singh declared.