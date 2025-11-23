Kashmir Reels Under Intense Cold; Srinagar Drops to -2.8°C

Srinagar: Temperatures across Kashmir plummeted sharply on Saturday night, with most parts of the Kashmir, slipping well below freezing, intensifying the ongoing cold wave.

Srinagar registered a minimum temperature of -2.8°C, making it one of the coldest nights of the season so far.

In south Kashmir, widespread frost was reported as Pahalgam and Konibal both touched -3.5°C. Shopian remained the coldest location with -4.7°C, closely followed by Pulwama at -4.4°C and Bandipora at -3.2°C.

Several other stations also recorded harsh night temperatures. Qazigund dipped to -2.3°C, Kupwara to -2.6°C, Kokernag settled at 0.8°C, while Gulmarg recorded 0.0°C.

Central Kashmir witnessed a similar freeze, with Baramulla dropping to -4.5°C, Ganderbal to -1.1°C, and Sonamarg to -3.2°C, reflecting a widespread cold spell across the region.

Jammu division experienced relatively moderate weather. Jammu city stood at 10.1°C, whereas higher reaches including Kishtwar (4.2°C), Batote (4.5°C), Bhaderwah (0.5°C), and Banihal (-0.5°C) saw colder conditions. Katra recorded 9.8°C and Kathua 9.2°C.

The Meteorological department has said that continued dry weather and clear nights are expected to push temperatures further down in the coming days. (KNC)