Kashmir records severe cold; Shopian coldest at minus 6.4°C

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under intense cold conditions on Saturday as minimum temperatures dipped further across the Valley, with Shopian emerging as the coldest place at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, according to data.

Pulwama and Pampore recorded the second-lowest minimum temperature at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Baramulla at minus 5.1 degrees and Anantnag at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.

In other areas, the minimum temperature at Srinagar Airport settled at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam at minus 4.4 degrees, Qazigund at minus 4.2 degrees, and Srinagar city at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius. Budgam also recorded minus 4.1 degrees.

Awantipora registered a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara and Bandipora recorded minus 3.5 degrees and minus 3.4 degrees respectively.

Ganderbal reported minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Sonamarg at minus 3.0 degrees and Gulmarg at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Kulgam recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, whereas Kokernag remained the warmest in the Valley at minus 0.2 degrees.

Cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the coming days as night temperatures remain well below the freezing point across most parts of Kashmir.(KNS).