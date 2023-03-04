SRINAGAR: Kashmir Valley recorded above normal minimum temperatures amid partly cloudy weather conditions.

A meteorological department official said Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C.

Other parts of the Valley too recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.2°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.7°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.4°C (above normal by 0.9°C), Batote 9.2°C (above normal by 3.4°C), Katra 13.6°C (3.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (4.9°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.8°C and minus 4.6°C respectively, the official added.

Regarding weather, he said it is likely to be “partly to generally cloudy” during next 24 hours with appreciable rise expected in day temperature. Clear weather is expected from March 5-12, the officials added.