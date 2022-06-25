Srinagar: After remaining closed for four days, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored for one-way traffic on Saturday.

Traffic department officials said there will be a one-way movement of vehicles.

The highway remained closed due to multiple landslides, shooting stones triggered by incessant rain, and inclement weather.

Scores of vehicles carrying essential supplies to the valley remained stranded.

All essential supplies to the landlocked valley are routed through the over 300 km-long highway.

Meanwhile, the Mughal Road that connects the valley with the Poonch district in the Jammu division continues to remain closed for traffic.