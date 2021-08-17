Kashmiri professors safe in Afghanistan, will be home soon: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today said that he spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, V Muraleedharan for immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul.

“He has assured the government is committed to bring back every Citizens safely as soon as possible. I assure the families of Prof Asif Ahmed and Prof Adil Rasool that they are safe and will be home soon,” LG said in a tweet.

At least three Kashmiri residents are among hundreds of Indians stuck in Afghanistan as the country undergoes a change of power with Taliban taking over it after successfully battling USA for the last two decades and forcing president Ashraf Ghani to flee.

Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami confirmed he has spoken to the families of the three Kashmiris stuck in Kabul.

The three are from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Two of them, as per Nasir, are working as Professors in Kabul’s Bakhtar University.