Kashmir private schools announce fee waiver; ‘deserving’ parents asked to apply by July 7

Srinagar: Private Schools’ Association of J&K (PSAJK) Saturday announced a “mega fee” waiver to deserving students whose parents have been affected due to the continuous COVID-19 lockdown.

During a presser here, GN Var, president PSAJK, said the “waiver scheme” is for students, whose family income has been severely impacted by the present COVID19 lockdown.

He said that those families who had zero income during this period will be given “up to 100 percent fee waiver”.

“Those students whose families have zero income don’t need to worry about any extra burden. However the students whose parents are government employees, traders in medicine, grocery or doing such jobs which ensured direct or indirect income, will have to pay full fee,” said Var.

PSAJK, he said, has classified private schools in two groups based on the fee slab of Rs 800 per month.

“Schools with fee slab of Rs 800 or lower per month will give up to 50 percent discount to deserving students. They are economy schools and these calculations have been made considering various factors,” said Var.

“The schools where fee is above Rs 800 will provide up to 100 percent fee waiver to deserving students,” he added.

To ensure that the benefit reaches to deserving students, every case, Var said, will be approved after proper verification by concerned school management and a team of PSAJK.

The Association said that all those students whose parents fall in the category of such low or no income category should submit an application for fee waiver with their respective schools and or at PSAJK office by or before July 7, 2020.

“No application will be entertained after the date. The applications will be cleared in expedited mode after verification,” said Var.

“Regarding non-affected families or whose income continued during the lockdown period, they should clear all of their dues immediately,” said Var.