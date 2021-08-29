Kashmir Premier League 2021 finals: ‘Budgam Braves’ beat ‘Shahi Shopian’; Yusuf Pathan compliments teams

Srinagar: ‘Budgam Braves’ clinched the title after comprehensively beating ‘Shahi Shopian’ in the finals of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021 which was played at SK Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

The Indian Army undertook an initiative to organize a cricket tournament ‘Kashmir Premier League 2021’ as part of nationwide commemoration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh.

The primary purpose of the event was youth engagement and to provide them a pedestal to showcase their cricketing talent. The popularity of cricket in Kashmir is a known fact. This wide reaching, multi-phased cricket tournament engaged 10 districts of Kashmir.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021 commenced on 01 Jul 2021 and was progressed in three phases.

Phase 1 was played between July 1 to 15, in which youth from all 10 districts of Kashmir participated.

Local boys from remote villages, towns and diverse background, formed their distinct village and town cricket clubs and came together to participate in the tournament.

A total of 199 teams with about 3000 players participated in the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021.

The second phase played from July 28 to August 10 witnessed 10 teams vying for a spot in the semifinals.

Anantnag Achievers, Budgam Braves, Ganderbal Sarowars and Shahi Shopian reached the semifinals, which was played from 23–24 August 2021 at DPS, Srinagar ground.

The finals was played between ‘Budgam Braves’ and ‘Shahi Shopian’ at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, Srinagar on Sunday. ‘Budgam Braves’ won the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Kashmir Premier League 2021 in an emphatic manner.

The individual prizes were given for best performer as batsmen to Asif Hussain (Budgam Braves), Adil Kachroo (Shahi Shopian), Ferooz Ahmad (Budgam Braves) and as Bowlers to Adil Kachroo (Shahi Shopian), Rouf Mir (Budgam Braves) & Mudasir Abass (Budgam Braves).

Indian Cricketers Yusuf Pathan presence in the finals saw a great response from his fans in Kashmir.

He complimented the team and the organisers for a well fought and conducted event. He appreciated the fact that 199 teams from all over Kashmir participated in the two month long competition, which showed the amount of effort the organisers had put to conduct the event.

The GOC, Chinar Corps complimented the players for a wonderful performance at the Finals. He exhorted the youth to pick up sports and bring laurels for their villages and town. The GOC emphasised upon the importance of discipline in life as the sportsperson across the world exhibit.

In addition to other dignitaries, Pandurang K. Pole Div Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar, Vijay Kumar, IGP and BCCI dignitaries graced the occasion.