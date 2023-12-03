Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged on Friday that India would ensure complete security along its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, including the sensitive Kashmir region, within the next two years.

During his visit to witness a ceremonial parade marking the 59th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Hazaribag, Shah emphasized the ongoing efforts to strengthen approximately 60 km of borders with these neighboring countries.

Highlighting the progress made during the nine years of the Narendra Modi Government, Shah mentioned that around 560 km of the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders have already been fenced and vulnerabilities addressed, which were previously exploited for infiltration and smuggling. He assured that the remaining 60 km of vulnerable areas would be fortified within the next two years, ensuring comprehensive security.

The India-Pakistan International Border spans 2,290 km, while the India-Bangladesh border extends over 4,096 km, covering challenging terrains. Securing these areas involves intricate fencing, prompting the utilization of technical gadgets by the BSF and other agencies for monitoring and controlling infiltration.

During a 22-minute address at the ‘Meru’ training camp, Shah emphasized the crucial role of the approximately 2.65 lakh BSF personnel in the nation’s progress, stating, “I firmly believe that a country cannot develop and prosper if its borders are not secure.”

Recognizing the comprehensive approach to border security, Shah commended the integrated efforts initiated by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Modi Government. This approach combines security measures, developmental initiatives, democratic processes, and robust infrastructure, including welfare measures for the local population in border areas.

Shah outlined various achievements in border infrastructure development, such as the installation of floodlights along 11,000 km of the border, establishment of 452 new border posts, construction of observation towers, provision of electricity to border posts, and ensuring water supply to 500 facilities along the borders.

Regarding Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah expressed confidence in near-eradication, stating, “In the last ten years of the Modi Government, we have been able to win the battle in the hotspots of Jammu and Kashmir, LWE, and insurgency in the northeast.” He highlighted ongoing operations against LWE by forces like the BSF, CRPF, and ITBP, emphasizing the government’s determination to eliminate Naxalism. Shah concluded by advocating a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against narcotics and stressed stringent measures to combat drug trafficking, stating, “I urge the BSF and other security agencies to adopt a policy of zero tolerance against the menace of narcotics and take strict actions to curb its trafficking.”