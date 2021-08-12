‘Kashmir Off Road’ reaches inaccessible Kaobal Gali in Gurez. Know how?

Kashmir Off Road along with its club members were the first civilian convoy of 22, 4×4 vehicles and 60 people ever to be permitted and to reach Kaobal Gali pass which is situated at 13,671ft and remains inaccessible even for the army, for most of the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Sajid, founder, owner Kashmir Off Road said- “Finally we did it. We have been working on this particular expedition since past three years. I am thrilled to say that at last it happened, way better than we could ever expect it to be. Our whole team is overjoyed for actually being the first civilian cars ever, to complete this whole circuit. In all we had 22 vehicles and 60 participants, comprising all men women and children.”

Kaobal Gali

This unique expedition was facilitated by Indian Army by opening and permitting the group members of Kashmir Off Road to drive beyond Tulail Valley in Gurez, all the way to perfidious Kaobal Gali. The group was the first ever civilian troupe to be pemitted to venture into this part of the valley. The expedition was scheduled for 7th and 8th of August 2021. The participants drove into the heart of Gurez backcountry, its quaint villages and hamlets providing a peek into the lives, culture and rich history of its ancient Dard tribe.

“This whole drive was mighty challenging and a cut above the rest, as this whole stretch from Tuleil Valley onwards towards Kaobal Gali is mostly gravel, extremely narrow, steep and slippery which is why it is even closed most time of the year due to constant landslides and treacherous weather”- added Ali Sajid.

Razdan Pass

Sharing her excitement, Farah Zaidi, co-founder, PR Director, Kashmir Off Road, said – “I am super thrilled to say the least. This was one of those feats, which we had to attempt, for the sheer excitement of it. Thanks to the army for showing their trust in our whole team and permitting us to drive through this circuit. They welcomed us wholeheartedly and facilitated us with all our possible requirements throughout the trip. We are highly grateful.”