Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association Warns of Possible Price Hike

Srinagar: The Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association on Thursday held a press conference at the Press Club Srinagar, where its President, Mehraj-ud-Din Ganai, raised serious concerns over the persistent harassment and heavy charges imposed on livestock trucks entering Punjab.

Ganai said that mutton dealers have been suffering immensely, alleging that Punjab authorities impose an excess charge of ₹10,000 per truck, causing major losses to traders. “We have met the state government several times regarding this issue. They assured us repeatedly but nothing has changed on the ground,” he said.

He added that the association once again met the government recently, and was assured that the issue would be resolved by November 27. “We are sending a delegation to Punjab to address the matter. If the government fails again, then the mutton rates will go up, and we will not be responsible for the consequences,” Ganai warned.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashmir Economic Alliance Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar said that the mutton dealers are working in coordination with the Alliance, and that they too have taken up the matter with the authorities. “We approached the government multiple times, but despite assurances, nothing concrete has been done so far,” Dar said.

Both bodies urged the government to intervene immediately to prevent further losses and avoid a potential rise in mutton prices across Kashmir.