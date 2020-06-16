by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Kashmir: Mother, daughter drown in Jhelum in Anantnag

Srinagar: The mother-daughter duo on Tuesday drowned in River Jhelum in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. 

Locals told said that Saleema Banoo, wife of Ghulam Hassan Dar and her Nighat daughter drowned in river Jhelum at Marhama village, adding that the rescue operation was launched to retrieve bodies soon after the incident took place.

 

An official said that Saleema was washing clothes and her 12-year-old daughter was taking bath in river Jhelum, adding that the 12-year-old girl drowned while taking bath. 

They said the mother tried to rescue her daughter but she drowned too, adding that locals tried to save them but couldn’t find them.

Also Read

He further added that SDRF team has reached to the spot and efforts are on to trace the duo—(KNO)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *