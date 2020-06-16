Kashmir: Mother, daughter drown in Jhelum in Anantnag

Srinagar: The mother-daughter duo on Tuesday drowned in River Jhelum in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Locals told said that Saleema Banoo, wife of Ghulam Hassan Dar and her Nighat daughter drowned in river Jhelum at Marhama village, adding that the rescue operation was launched to retrieve bodies soon after the incident took place.

An official said that Saleema was washing clothes and her 12-year-old daughter was taking bath in river Jhelum, adding that the 12-year-old girl drowned while taking bath.

They said the mother tried to rescue her daughter but she drowned too, adding that locals tried to save them but couldn’t find them.

He further added that SDRF team has reached to the spot and efforts are on to trace the duo—(KNO)