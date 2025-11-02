Kashmir Marathon key to tourism growth and youth engagement: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the Kashmir Marathon would contribute to tourism growth, youth participation, and community engagement across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing participants at the Polo View Ground in Srinagar after the conclusion of the second edition of the event, Sinha congratulated all runners and winners. He said the marathon represents collective effort and commitment, bringing together people from different regions and backgrounds through the spirit of sport.

Sinha said that events like the Kashmir Marathon promote both physical activity and public connection. He added that running helps individuals develop consistency and self-discipline that can extend into other areas of life.

He said that each participant, regardless of distance or timing, reflects determination and the desire to achieve personal goals. “The will to complete the race shows how individuals can overcome limitations when they work with focus,” he said as per KNS.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the marathon has an economic dimension as well, supporting local vendors, hospitality services, and tourism-related businesses. He said that with consistent organisation, the event can become a regular feature in the state’s tourism calendar and attract participants from across India and abroad.

Sinha said that such sporting initiatives contribute to social exchange, strengthen community ties, and encourage youth to adopt healthy lifestyles. He added that Jammu and Kashmir’s landscape offers ideal conditions for long-distance events that combine sport with natural beauty.

He said that similar events would be promoted in other regions of the Union Territory, including Jammu, to expand participation and ensure balanced regional growth. “Both cities can together create a strong identity for J&K as a hub for outdoor sports,” he said