Kashmir Marathon Celebrates Courage Beyond Medals: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Kashmir Marathon celebrates not just competition and medals but also courage, perseverance and the determination to overcome personal challenges.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2026, LG Sinha, congratulated the participants and medal winners, saying every runner who crossed the finish line deserved recognition for their effort and determination.

He said 68 medals were presented during the ceremony, including 34 in the full marathon category and 34 in the half marathon category.

Addressing participants who did not win medals, Sinha said their participation and determination were equally valuable, stressing that the spirit of a marathon went beyond finishing first.

He observed that runners who pushed through the final kilometres after hours of effort demonstrated courage and perseverance that deserved equal respect.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the importance of fitness and an active lifestyle, expressing concern over the growing dependence on mobile screens and the rise of lifestyle-related health problems.

He urged people to make physical activity, including running and daily walking, an integral part of their routine, emphasising that success comes through consistency, patience and taking small steps every day.

Sinha said the Kashmir Marathon was emerging as an important platform to promote fitness, tourism and Jammu and Kashmir’s natural beauty, while bringing together participants from different parts of the country and abroad.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Tourism Department, organisers and associated agencies in conducting the event, expressing hope that the marathon would continue to grow in popularity and attract more runners in the coming years.

The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon brought together runners to celebrate sporting spirit, endurance and the beauty of Kashmir.