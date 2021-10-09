Kashmir killings: LG Sinha regrets communal spin, says 21 Muslims too were gunned down in recent past

SRINAGAR: Regretting the communal spin being given to recent killings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said around 21 Muslims were also gunned down in the recent past across Kashmir.

“If you analyze civilian killings in the recent past, around 20 to 21 Muslims have also been gunned down,” Sinha told a national television channel.

Sinha said some people want to disturb peace and tranquility by giving a communal spin to recent incidents. “I think there is some misinformation… There was a Sikh lady aged 40 45 years and the other one Deepak, a youth from Jammu. They had done recce of the lady and she was targeted. But it is not right to give communal color. It is a conspiracy of our enemies. They do not want peace in Kashmir,” he said.

Terming recent killings very unfortunate, he said it is the government’s responsibility to protect the life and property of the people. He said soft targets were chosen and killed.

“I want to tell you that nobody would be spared. We will bring the culprits to the book. Strict action will be taken against them,” he said.