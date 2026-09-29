Kashmir Jewellers Association Vows Action Against Fake MMTC Coins



Srinagar,: The Kashmir Gold Jewellers Association (Anjumane Zargaran) has assured strict action against the circulation of counterfeit MMTC coins in the Kashmir market, saying it is coordinating with MMTC and law-enforcement agencies to identify those responsible.

In a statement, the Association said 22 authorised MMTC dealers operate across the Kashmir Division and genuine PAMP products are supplied by MMTC to these dealers. It, however, acknowledged that counterfeit products could enter the market through unauthorised or illegal channels.

The Association advised jewellers to purchase gold products only from authorised dealers against proper invoices and ensure that all sales are supported by valid bills to safeguard consumers and legitimate businesses.

It also urged members to promote locally crafted jewellery and traditional ornaments to support Kashmir’s artisans and strengthen the local jewellery sector.

Referring to an earlier case, the Association said an FIR was registered at Nowhatta Police Station in December 2024 over the alleged sale of counterfeit eight-gram MMTC coins. It said the accused and an associate from Amritsar were apprehended and jailed.

The Association said it has taken up the latest matter with MMTC, whose officials have assured cooperation and prompt legal action, including registration of an FIR.

The Association appealed to the public and jewellers to purchase MMTC/PAMP products only from authorised dealers and insist on proper bills. It also urged people to report suspicious or unauthorised sales to the Association or concerned authorities.

The Association said it would remain in coordination with MMTC and law-enforcement agencies until the matter reaches its legal conclusion.