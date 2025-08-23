`Kashmir is Safe’: How tour operators hard sell valley to tourists across country

Srinagar, Aug 22: On a humid August afternoon in Srinagar’s busy Lal Chowk, Waheed Ahmad Bhat flips through a stack of brochures. Each carries the same message printed boldly across the front: “Kashmir is Safe. Kashmir Welcomes You.”

The travel agent has been visiting cities across India to reassure tour operators and holiday planners that the Valley is still a place of peace and beauty. “We are camping in different cities to foster confidence among travel agents. Our message is simple — Kashmir is open, safe, and waiting for tourists,” Bhat said.

His urgency reflects a grim reality. The Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year has rattled Kashmir’s tourism sector, once the lifeline for thousands of families. According to official figures, the Valley received just 7.53 lakh visitors in the first six months of 2025, a steep 52% drop compared to the 15.65 lakh tourists during the same period last year.

The decline has jolted hotels, houseboats, taxi drivers, pony owners, and countless others whose livelihoods depend on the seasonal rush of visitors.

Yet, amid the downturn, Kashmir’s travel community is refusing to surrender. In July, dozens of travel agents, hoteliers, and houseboat owners traveled to Kolkata to participate in a Tourism Trade Fair. Their stall was adorned with images of snow-clad Gulmarg slopes, shimmering Dal Lake shikaras, and blooming tulip gardens.

“The participation from Jammu and Kashmir was overwhelming. Everyone wanted to send out one strong signal: Kashmir is safe,” said Shahbaz Ahmad Khan, another travel agent.

The spirit of revival is catching on. Farah Rashid, a young travel agent from Srinagar, is already preparing for autumn and winter promotions. “This winter is going to be decisive. We are planning a rigorous campaign across India to ensure tourists return,” she said.

Former president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, believes the government must also step up for promotions. “ The promotion process has to be gradual in approach. I think the government, both the state and central, needs to push a strong promotional drive. It is the need of the hour.”