Kashmir Handicrafts to Get Major Export Push





Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir’s rich handicraft sector is set to receive a major boost as the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) discussed an “Aggressive Export Promotion Mission 2026-27” aimed at expanding international markets and creating greater export opportunities for artisans and exporters from the region.

The proposed mission was discussed at a meeting of the Committee of Administration (CoA) of EPCH held at Hotel Vasant Continental, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Dr. Neeraj Khanna, Chairman, EPCH.

A key focus of the meeting was the proposed Skilling Centre in Jammu & Kashmir, which EPCH Member CoA Arshad Mir said would help strengthen the region’s handicrafts ecosystem by providing artisans, entrepreneurs and young professionals with modern skills, design development, product innovation, technology and market-oriented training.

Mir said the Centre is proposed to be developed as a Centre of Excellence for Handicrafts, combining Kashmir’s traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, quality standards, entrepreneurship and export readiness.

“Jammu & Kashmir has an exceptionally rich craft heritage and a strong base of skilled artisans. The Centre of Excellence will help preserve these traditional skills while creating pathways for product diversification, improved quality, better market linkages and greater participation of youth in the handicrafts sector,” he said.

He added that the initiative would support artisans and MSMEs in developing products suited to domestic as well as international markets, thereby creating sustainable livelihood and export opportunities for the region.

The EPCH meeting also reviewed the overall performance of India’s handicrafts exports. Exports during 2025-26 stood at Rs. 33,425.26 crore (USD 3,783.16 million), registering a growth of 0.91 per cent in rupee terms, while declining 3.40 per cent in US dollar terms over the previous year.

During April-July 2026-27, estimated handicrafts exports stood at Rs. 12,307.97 crore (USD 1,295.79 million), registering growth of 12.79 per cent in rupee terms and 1.76 per cent in dollar terms compared to the corresponding period of 2025-26.

The Committee observed that the current pace of export growth was not in line with the ambitious targets set by the Government and stressed the need for exceptional measures to boost the sector.

The Committee unanimously decided to seek an action plan from Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Director General in the role of Chief Mentor, EPCH, for achieving the ambitious export targets.

The proposed “EPCH Aggressive Export Promotion Mission 2026-27” will focus on accelerated buyer mobilisation, market diversification, increased international promotion, strengthening existing markets, identifying new sourcing destinations and creating enhanced business opportunities for member exporters.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Arshad Mir, Avdhesh Agarwal, Member CoA, and Shri Rajesh Rawat, Executive Director, EPCH.