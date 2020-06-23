Kashmir gets seven TrueNat machines for 1-hour COVID test results

Srinagar: For faster testing of patients, especially pregnant women, and those requiring emergency surgeries, the J&K government has procured seven TrueNat machines that can test COVID-19 samples in an hour.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo told The Kashmir Monitor that they have received the machines and are in the process of installing them.

“We have received seven machines. They are being installed in GMC Srinagar and hospitals in other districts,” he said.

Considered a game-changer in testing COVID-19 cases, the TrueNat machine obtained an approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in April.

Developed by Bengaluru-based Molbio Diagnostics, it beats conventional PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machines which take six to seven hours.

The machine can run up to 32-48 samples of multiple diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and TB.

An official of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the machines are being installed at various district hospitals to conduct immediate COVID-19 tests of pregnant women, sick patients requiring quick diagnosis and in emergency surgeries, dialysis and other cases where immediate test results are required.

Kashmir is witnessing over 100 cases of the virus each day. On Tuesday, 148 new cases emerged in J&K taking the tally of positive ones detected so far to 6236.

At least one more person who had COVID-19 died in Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 87 in J&K–77 of them in the valley alone.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole has called for further strengthening and improving the measures taken to fight Covid-19 pandemic in all districts of Kashmir.

Pole said so while chairing a weekly meeting convened on Tuesday to review, monitor and evaluate the coronavirus situation in the valley.

During the meeting it was decided to hold more robust contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and further strengthen and improve health and medical services.

During the meeting all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division gave firsthand appraisal about the measures undertaken to curb Covid-19 disease in their respective districts besides action taken report of the meeting held on last Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Div Com Stressed on improving target sampling and testing to identify positive Covid-19 cases. He also issued number of directions with regard to containment and management the cases of coronavirus in the valley.

He instructed for taking requisite steps for ensuring all formalities regarding last rights of Covid-19 deceased.

The Div Com asked all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines during unlock phase to provide better facilities to people.