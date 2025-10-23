Kashmir fully prepared for winter: Div com kashmir on Power supply readiness

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Thursday said that the administration has made strong arrangements to ensure smooth power supply during the winter season across the Valley.

He said that the power sector remains a key focus area for the government as part of winter preparedness, and extensive reviews have been held at both the Union Territory and divisional levels to address related challenges.

“Power is a very important focus area for us in terms of winter preparedness. There have been a lot of reviews on this issue at the UT level and at the division level,” Garg told reporters.

He added that several measures have been taken to improve the system, including branch cutting along transmission lines, strengthening of power lines, augmentation of buffer stock, and timely replacement of transformers.

“There have been detailed discussions and reviews on all these issues,” he said, adding that Deputy Commissioners are also closely monitoring the power situation in their respective districts.

The Divisional Commissioner further said that solid arrangements have been put in place at every level, from the division to the Managing Director and Chief Engineer.

“I believe that there will be excellent power arrangements in this winter season, and we will try to rectify any faults in the shortest possible time,” Garg added.