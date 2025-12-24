Kashmir features in top searched destinations

Srinagar: Kashmir featured prominently among India’s most sought-after travel destinations in 2025, reflecting a broader shift in how Indians planned their journeys. Across the country, travellers increasingly favoured meaningful experiences over routine annual vacations, with a noticeable rise in spiritual tourism, short getaways, beach holidays and exploration of lesser-known international locations.

According to Google’s Year in Search 2025 report, travel-related searches recorded strong growth for both domestic and overseas destinations. Alongside foreign travel, religious and culturally significant places within India witnessed a surge in interest, underlining travellers’ growing preference for purpose-driven journeys.

One of the biggest travel highlights of the year was the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Held from January 13 to February 26 after a gap of 144 years, the event attracted millions of devotees and visitors, making it one of the most searched destinations in the country during 2025.

On the international front, the Philippines saw a sharp rise in interest from Indian travellers after introducing visa-free entry for up to 14 days. The policy encouraged plans for island vacations and beach holidays. Georgia also emerged as a favoured budget-friendly European destination, drawing attention for its scenic landscapes, cuisine and cultural links with Indian cinema. Similarly, Mauritius continued to appeal to Indian tourists for luxury holidays, destination weddings and corporate travel, aided by its visa-free access.

Kashmir, despite security-related concerns earlier in the year, remained one of the most searched domestic destinations. The Valley continued to captivate travellers with its natural beauty and seasonal charm. After recording over 2.35 crore tourists in 2024, Kashmir sustained strong interest through 2025, reaffirming its status as a preferred destination for both leisure and experiential travel.

Among emerging destinations, Phu Quoc in Southeast Asia gained popularity, especially for relaxed beach holidays, supported by increased online visibility and pop culture references. Phuket remained a consistent favourite among Indian tourists for its beaches, nightlife and easy connectivity, while the Maldives retained its position as a top luxury destination, surpassing its annual tourism target of two million visitors ahead of schedule in 2025.

Spiritual travel also saw sustained momentum, with Somnath in Gujarat witnessing increased searches following infrastructure upgrades and improved pilgrim facilities. Meanwhile, Pondicherry continued to attract travellers seeking short breaks, slow travel and cultural experiences, especially during year-end holidays.

Overall, 2025 highlighted a clear evolution in Indian travel preferences, with destinations like Kashmir standing out as symbols of both resilience and enduring appeal amid a changing tourism landscape.