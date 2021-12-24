Srinagar: For a second consecutive day on Friday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar and many other places of the Kashmir Valley remained above the freezing point as the weather office predicted rain/snow between December 26 and 28.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on Tuesday and will end on January 31.

Director of the regional Met Department, Sonam Lotus, said: “A Western Disturbance (WD) of greater intensity is likely during December 26 (evening) to 28.

“Due to this, light to moderate snowfall (2-3Inches) in plains of Kashmir, moderate over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir (heavy 1-2ft) at isolated places over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Zojila-Minamarg axis and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area and light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is likely during above period.”

Srinagar recorded minus 2.4 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 5.1 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Drass town of Ladakh registered minus 13.4, Leh minus 6.9 and Kargil minus 6.4 as the minimum.

Meanwhile the night’s lowest temperature in Jammu was 8.2, Katra 8.4, Batote 4.0, Banihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 2.3.