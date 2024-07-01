Kashmir

Kashmir doctor bags ‘Inspiring Urologist of India’ award

SRINAGAR: In a first, well known Kashmiri urologist  Dr Mufti Mahmood former HOD at Government Medical College , Srinagar and presently  working as Associate Director of Urology and Renal Transplantation at Paras Health Srinagar has been awarded the prestigious award ‘Inspiring Urologist of India—-2024 ‘ by Economic Times at an impressive function held in Delhi at Hotel Taj Palace. 

Dr Mufti Mahmood Ahmed is an alumni of Banaras Hindu University. He completed his M. Ch from BHU , varanasi in the year 2004 and thereafter joined as consultant urologist in Govt Medical College Srinagar and by dint of his hard work and perseverance rose to the position of Head Department of Surgery, Govt Medical College Srinagar. He is credited with many firsts during his tenure at GMC srinagar. He did the first PCNL for renal stone disease in GMC srinagar in May 2010 and thereafter continued to establish this minimally invasive procedure for renal stone disease in the government run SMHS hospital. He is credited with raising the bar  of urological services in Kashmir. He is known for his expertise in  advanced Laparoscopic and endourological procedures . Impressed by his department, National Board of Examination granted 4 seats for fellowship in minimally invasive surgery. Spanning an impressive career of 35 years , he superannuated in June 2023.

He joined as Associate Director Urology & Renal Transplantation at the newly established State of  art multidisciplinary  Paras Health Hospital in srinagar  where he continues to serve the people of kashmir with his expertise and exceptional surgical skills.

