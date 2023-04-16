JAMMU, APRIL 16: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, in this month’s “Awaam ki Awaaz” programme shared the inspiring stories of the Change-makers and highlighted the efforts of the UT Government to realize the true growth potential of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said the J&K administration with citizens’ participation is steering the change in the socio-economic landscape of the Union Territory. Our collective effort is to create a more progressive, growth-oriented and aspirational society and laying a strong foundation for journey of the next 25 years, he added.

“Kashmir division is witnessing ‘Yellow Revolution’ with oilseed crops registering significant growth. There will be additional opportunities for oil extraction and value addition and therefore more entrepreneurial opportunities for people,” said the Lt Governor.

According to an estimate, mustard oil worth Rs 800 crore will be produced this year only in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu and Kashmir will move towards self-sufficiency in the production of the mustard oil, he noted.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir for GI-Tagging of the Basholi Painting. He said it is a significant landmark in preserving and promoting the artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UT.

“Basohli Painting has become the first independent GI-tagged product from Jammu region. It will provide access to customers to authentic product and a huge boost to local economy,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor shared the inspiring journey of Self-made women entrepreneurs, Shalini Khokhar from Rajouri and Pattan’s Shamshada Begum. With commitment, conviction and courage, they are making significant contribution to a modern, strong and self-reliant J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts of progressive farmers like Seva Ram of Galhar, Kishtwar in improving agricultural productivity and encouraging the adoption of new agriculture techniques.

Seva Ram Ji is undoubtedly one of the finest progressive farmers of J&K. His commitment to modernize the agricultural systems and promotion of agri-entrepreneurship has made him a much-admired personality in the region, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor commended the “Give Plastic and Take Gold” campaign launched by Farooq Ahmad Ganie, Sarpanch of Sadiwara, Anantnag to transform the Swachh Abhiyan into Janbhagidari and fulfill the dream of Swachh Bharat.

He called upon the PRI representatives to replicate the noble initiative and ensure community participation in cleanliness drives. Youth clubs also have an important role to play in promoting swachh abhiyan, he added.

The Lt Governor congratulated Sarpanch, Panch and District Administration of Sira-A Gram Panchayat of Udhampur, Phalmerg of Kupwara Fatehpora of Baramulla for receiving awards in different categories at the National Panchayat Awards 2023.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of Prof Jagbir Singh Sudan of Poonch for his selfless service and inspiring others to actively participate in the service of humanity. The service activities of his organization ‘Pritam Spiritual Foundation’ are truly commendable, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated the work of Sonia Verma of Gurah Brahmana village in Akhnoor who has planted more than 60 thousand saplings in the areas of Akhnoor and Khour. He asked the citizens to follow this inspiring example of environmental consciousness.

Sharing the suggestions of Priya Varma from Reasi on women-exclusive haats, the Lt Governor reiterated the UT administration’s commitment to promote women-led enterprises.

Women entrepreneurs are the backbone of J&K economy and we have taken appropriate steps for capacity building, easy access to credit & marketing linkage, observed the Lt Governor.

Referring to the suggestion of Sunil Chowdhary, Sarpanch of Panchayat Bhawani, Rajouri for the development of the world-famous Mangala Mata Shrine, the Lt Governor instructed the district administration to hold a meeting with public representatives and community leaders for augmentation of facilities at the shrine area. Sh Sunil Chowdhary also suggested important initiatives to make organic manure from dry leaves.

The Lt Governor also shared inputs of Waqar Shah from Kralgund, Kupwara for an integrated and holistic strategy for the revival of theater in Jammu and Kashmir; Samba’s Sushil Khajuria for giving a fillip to the rural economy through opening up cinema halls; Ubaid Qureshi from Baramulla regarding the introduction of classical music in schools, and Jammu’s Advaita Goel on introducing district-level award for Good Samaritans. The Lt Governor directed the concerned departments and officers to take necessary action on the valuable suggestions received.