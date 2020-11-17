Kashmir DISCOM refutes reports of fee revision: ‘No change in power tariff for the last 4 years’

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) Tuesday contested reports appearing in a section of media about the revision in the electricity tariff saying that no revision of tariff, whatsoever, has been carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

KPDCL in a statement to media said that no revision in electricity tariff has taken place in J&K during the last four years now.

It clarified that the DISCOM on its own is not authorized to revise the tariff and the only authority vested with the powers to revise consumer tariff is the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.

It added that even the JERC has neither revised tariffs nor has it notified any new tariff slabs.