Kashmir Covid scene: Increased patient inflow, strained hospitals, occupied ICUs

Srinagar: Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, the ICUs and beds in Srinagar’s major hospitals are fully occupied with Medical Superintendents stating that the situation at their respective hospitals is quite challenging.

Medical Superintendent at SKIMS Hospital in Bemina, Dr Shifa Deva said the patient inflow is very high.

“We are facing difficulties in suiting the input with our infrastructure and logistics. We are trying to cope up,” she said.

The MS added that the increasing inflow is “creating confusion”, adding that it would take some time to tackle the situation.

“The main reason behind such a situation is that patients are reporting very late to the hospital till then their oxygen saturation is very low,” she said.

The hospital, she said, has written to the government about the requirements to enhance the infrastructure to meet the patient needs.

HoD Chest Disease hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir said that at present, ICUs as well as beds are fully occupied at the hospital.

He added there are 70 ventilators and all are occupied.

“As the situation is worsening, people need to take proper care and follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in letter and spirit,” he said, adding that the people should also get vaccinated. “I appeal to the youth not to believe in hearsays and get vaccinated,” he said.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said that so far, the situation at SKIMS is “under control”.

“Any health structure can fall short if the cases start rising within the society. Thus, the society has the responsibility to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines in letter and spirit. The situation in Delhi is an example as it has much better medical facilities than J&K,” he said.

“The situation is under control, but it is worsening with each passing day,” Dr Jan said, adding that the people must consult the doctors at appropriate time for treatment.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary said the patient inflow has been increasing with each passing day and the situation with regard to the pandemic is worsening.

He added that the required medicines and oxygen are available at the hospital.

POSITION ACROSS KASHMIR: Of 348 designated as COVID ICU beds, around 165 have been already occupied.

A top health official said that while 183 COVID ICU beds are still vacant in Kashmir division, the main four tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar have just three ICU beds vacant.

“With each passing day, more and more ICU beds are being occupied and if the steep surge of the Covid-19 positive patients continues it seems very soon we will struggle to find a life-support bed for sick patients,” the official said.

An official said that at SKIMS Soura 300 beds including 292 isolation and eight ICU beds have been reserved for Covid patients and among them 289 isolation and six ICU beds are already full.

At SMHS, an official said, there are 203 beds kept for Covid patients which includes 192 isolation beds and 11 COVID ICU beds and among them 174 isolation beds and 10 ICU beds are already full while there is a vacancy of 18 isolation and one ICU bed.

“At SKIMS Bemina, out of 170 beds which includes 166 isolation and four ICU beds, 76 isolation beds and all four ICU beds are full,” an official said.

“At CD hospital of 94 total bed capacity 77 are isolation beds and four are ICU beds. All ICU beds are full, however, three isolation beds are available,” another official said.

An official at JLNM Hospital out of 150 including 139 isolation and 11 ICU beds, 30 Isolation and 8 ICU beds are vacant.

“Besides, at PHC Chanapora 20 isolation beds and 04 ICU beds are available,” an official said.

The ICU beds which are vacant in Kashmir so far include four at SDH Sopore, seven at Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, six at district Hospital Bandipora, 10 at MCH wing Kulgam, four at AMT School Shopian, 10 at District hospital Pulwama, 12 at District hospital Gandebal and 08 at CHC Kupwara.

In Kashmir division out of 3,817 isolation beds 2,054 beds are full and 1580 are vacant. Among 348 isolation beds 165 beds are full and 183 are vacant. (KNO inputs)