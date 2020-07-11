Kashmir COVID crisis: 11 dead in a day, cases breach 10,000 mark in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported eleven more COVID-19 related deaths, the highest single day spike in fatalities so far.

J&K also crossed 10,000 mark in detected cases as 268 new ones tested positive on Saturday. The cases, which include 15 army soldiers and ten paramilitary personnel, take the overall all tally to 10,156.

The deaths—nine from Valley and two from Jammu, take the fatality count due to the deadly virus in J&K to 171.

Of them, 102 people have died in little over three weeks in J&K as the death toll stood at 69 on June 18.

Officials said that the victims include a 50-year-old from Handwara, 58-year-old from RS Pora Jammu, 73-year-old male from Pattan, Baramulla, 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana Jammu, 45-year-old man from Trehgam Kupwara, 25-year-old woman from Anantnag, 50-year-old man Kanipora (Budgam), 65-year-old woman from Habba Kadal Srinagar, 70-year-old woman from Nuner Ganderbal, 56-year-old woman from Shalimar and 77- year-old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar.

Of the fresh positive cases, 87 were reported from Jammu division and 181 from Kashmir including four pregnant ladies, five employees of J&K Bank Handwara, and three policemen from Tanghdar and Kralgund.

Srinagar reported 67 cases, 37 each from Baramulla and Kupwara, Rajouri 29, Kulgam 23, Jammu 21, Kathua 20, six each from Anantnag and Samba, Pulwama five, four each from Budgam and Reasi, three each from Udhampur and Poonch besides one each from Shopian, Ganderbal and Kishtwar.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Nazir Choudhary said that a 50-year-old man from Handwara having bilateral pneumonia with co-morbidities died on Saturday. “His sample which was taken on July 10 returned positive for the covid-19,” he said.

The 45-year-old man from Kanipora, Budgam died at SMHS hospital. “He had bilateral pneumonia,” Dr Choudhary said.

Regarding the 25-year-old woman, resident of Hakura Anantnag, she died at the SMHS hospital, Dr Choudhary said.

“The woman was having high blood pressure. Later a caesarean section was done in emergency (at LD hospital on June 27) and a male baby was born who is safe,” he said.

The woman, admitted to the hospital on July 3, had “intracranial haemorrhage due to high blood pressure and she was put on ventilator and died Friday night,” he added.

Medical superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said that the woman from Shalimar was admitted on July 10 and had bilateral Community acquired pneumonia and T1RF. “She was in ward 2A and died at 12:30 p.m. Her test came positive later,” he said.

Regarding Shalimar woman, Professor Farooq said that she died at 05:10 p.m. with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest. “She was admitted on July 6 and was known case of B/L CAP with HTN with DM.”

The 73-year-old man from Pattan area of Baramulla district died SKIMS, two days after he was admitted. The septuagenarian was suffering “COPD with pancytopenia with B/L lung infiltrates”, Professor Farooq told GNS.

A 77-year-old man from Hyderpora Srinagar died At SKIMS Soura and according Professor Farooq Jan, the septuagenarian was “a case of Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with Bilateral Pneumonia With ARDS.”

“He was very sick and was on ventilator (Under Double Presser Support) in IDB Block,” Professor Jan said, adding, “He expired at 7.45 a.m., today.”

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man from Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area died at CD hospital here. “The patient was diabetic, hypertensive and had bilateral pneumonia,” Dr Salim Tal, Medical Superintendent CD hospital told GNS.

A resident of Trehgam, the quadragenarian succumbed at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here.

“He was having hypertension, diabetes and bilateral pneumonia. The patient was on ventilator,” Dr Salim Tak told GNS. “He was shifted from SMHS hospital on July 4 and died this morning,” Dr Tak added.

Prior to him, a 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana died at Government Medical College Jammu.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr. Dara Singh told GNS that the patient had comorbidities like “CA bladder and diabetes.” He was admitted on June 29 and died today, he added.

Later in the evening, a 58-year-old man with severe respiratory symptoms apart from hypertension and liver disease died at GMC Jammu, Principal GMC Jammu Dr Nasib Chand told GNS.

With these deaths, 154 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 42 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (32), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (12), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), two each in Doda and Ganderbal while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (With inputs from GNS)