by Monitor News Desk

Kashmir cop who disappeared with weapons in October surrenders

Representational file photo

Srinagar: A special police officer who had gone missing along with two AK-47 rifles Sunday surrendered before special operations group of J&K police in Putrigam area of Pulwama, officials said here.

Officials said that the SPO Altaf Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a resident of Qazipora locality of Chadoora surrendered before SOG Chadoora and has been brought to SOG camp.

Notably, Altaf had gone missing along with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines on October 14 this year from Chadoora SOG camp.

He had also escaped during an encounter at Chadoora in which one local militant was apprehended alive—(KNO)

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


Leave a Reply