Kashmir cop who disappeared with weapons in October surrenders

Srinagar: A special police officer who had gone missing along with two AK-47 rifles Sunday surrendered before special operations group of J&K police in Putrigam area of Pulwama, officials said here.

Officials said that the SPO Altaf Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a resident of Qazipora locality of Chadoora surrendered before SOG Chadoora and has been brought to SOG camp.

Notably, Altaf had gone missing along with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines on October 14 this year from Chadoora SOG camp.

He had also escaped during an encounter at Chadoora in which one local militant was apprehended alive—(KNO)