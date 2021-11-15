Srinagar: Kashmir continued to reel under cold conditions with minimum temperature remaining below sub-zero level in most places on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that mercury settled at 0.0°C against previous night’s minus 0.9°C which was the coldest this season.

The today’s minimum temperature is below minus 1.2°C than the normal for this time of the year in the city and was lowest so far this season, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2°C, same as on previous night, the official said. It was minus 2.5°C below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 3.5°C on previous night and normal of minus 1.2°C, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.4°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said.

Leh recorded a low of minus 7.6°C against last night’s minus 7.2°C while mercury settled at minus 2.6°C against minus 3.0°C last night in Kargil, the official said.

The MeT office has said that the weather shall remain dry in plains for at least November 20 in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“A feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region during November 21-23rd which may cause light to moderate snow over higher reaches especially northern parts of Kashmir.” (GNS)