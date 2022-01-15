Srinagar, Jan 15 : Cluster University Srinagar on Saturday deferred till further orders all the examinations of the varsity which were scheduled to begin next week.

“This is notified for the information of concerned that all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders,” read an order by Cluster University Kashmir, . “The decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID cases.”

Revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately, the order reads further. “Students are advised to remain in touch with the University official website (www.cusrinagar.edu.in) for further detail.”