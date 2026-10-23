Kashmir Calling

Tourism is one of the most important pillars of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy. It supports thousands of families and creates jobs for the people. It also promotes the union territory’s culture, handicrafts, cuisine and traditions. In this context, the participation of a Jammu and Kashmir delegation at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore is a step towards expanding the region’s presence in the global tourism market. Led by Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, the delegation is showcasing the diverse tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir. The event provides an opportunity to connect with international tour operators, travel agencies, tourism associations and investors. Such interactions can help the region reach new markets and attract visitors from different parts of the world. Jammu and Kashmir has much to offer. Its lakes, gardens and mountains attract leisure travellers. Its shrines and pilgrimage destinations also draw visitors throughout the year. Adventure tourism, winter sports and offbeat destinations offer further opportunities. Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and local cuisine add to its appeal. The union territory needs effective promotion, quality services and better coordination among tourism stakeholders. International visitors seek reliable transport, comfortable accommodation, clear travel information and well-organised experiences. Improving these facilities is essential to convert interest into actual tourist arrivals. The business-to-business meetings held at ITB Asia can help establish long-term partnerships. International tour operators can introduce Jammu and Kashmir to new groups of travellers. They can also develop customised packages combining leisure, adventure, pilgrimage and cultural tourism. Such partnerships can make the region more accessible to international visitors and encourage longer stays. The inauguration of the India Pavilion alongside representatives from other states also provides a platform to present Jammu and Kashmir as part of India’s diverse tourism landscape. Participation in major international travel events can strengthen visibility and help build confidence among global tourism partners. Yet, promotion must go hand in hand with sustainable development. Unplanned construction, waste generation and pressure on fragile mountain ecosystems can damage the very attractions that draw tourists. Popular destinations need proper waste management, responsible construction and protection of natural resources. Tourism development must respect local communities and the environment. The benefits of tourism should also reach people beyond the major destinations. Local artisans, guides, transport operators, homestay owners and small businesses deserve greater opportunities. Traditional handicrafts and locally produced goods can become an important part of the visitor experience. Better market access and skill development can help local entrepreneurs benefit directly from tourism growth. The government must also focus on developing lesser-known destinations. This can reduce pressure on crowded tourist spots and create employment in rural areas. At the same time, these destinations need adequate infrastructure and careful planning to avoid environmental damage. The invitation extended to global tourism stakeholders at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore is a welcome opportunity. Its success, however, will depend on what follows. Business meetings should translate into partnerships, promotional campaigns into bookings and tourism investment into local employment.