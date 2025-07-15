Kashmir Calling

In the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir Valley’s tourism sector had taken a severe hit. Now, tourists have started returning to the Valley. Both the Centre and the J&K Government are making efforts to revive Kashmir tourism. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had recently visited the Valley, working closely with local authorities to reassure travellers and reopen 16 high-footfall attractions, signalling public confidence in return. Security has been beefed up, with checkpoints, surveillance and enhanced patrols ensuring safe passage for pilgrims and holidaymakers alike. At Kolkata’s Travel & Tourism Fair earlier this month, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented J&K not merely as a recovering region, but as a 12‑month destination ripe for exploration. Showcasing improved infrastructure — from upgraded gondolas in Gulmarg to scenic rail links — and an investor‑friendly outlook, Abdullah issued a direct appeal to travellers and tour experts in West Bengal and beyond. Abdullah’s pitch extends well beyond mere flights and hotel rooms. He emphasised community-driven tourism, spotlighting women-led homestays in rural Kupwara and Ganderbal — endeavours that elevate local livelihoods while preserving cultural integrity. This grassroots focus offers tourists an authentic connection with the Valley and ensures tourism earnings flow to Gwalmandi, not just five‑star resorts. Adventure seekers are also catered to. From world‑class skiing and trekking to alpine-lake explorations, mountaineering, golf, and wedding tourism in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, Kashmir is staging itself as a premium destination on Asia’s tourism circuit. Film tourism is making a comeback too — Bollywood shoots are returning, offering cinematic beauty and job opportunities to the Valley. Adding another dimension, J&K is positioning itself as a hub for MICE — Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions — capitalising on its natural backdrop and increasingly reliable infrastructure. The message from both local residents and returning tourists is compelling: life in the Valley is returning to its rhythm. From Pune and Kolkata, travellers affirm their trust in Kashmiri hospitality and the bolstered security measures now in place. Hundreds of taxis are back in service; parks are humming with activity once again. Heightened safety measures now include drones, checkposts, and CCTV in tourist hotspots and along pilgrimage routes such as the Amarnath Yatra. The intent is to make travellers feel protected, not policed. Pilgrims are undertaking their journeys, confident in the supportive security apparatus. Tourists can support the region’s recovery by opting for local homestays, hiring certified guides, and purchasing handcrafted goods. Every rupee spent filters through the grassroots economy — benefitting weavers, guides, hoteliers and women‑led enterprises. Kashmir needs tourism not just to return, but to flourish on its terms. Kashmir’s tourism sector plays a key role in the UT’s economic stability. Each returning tourist helps restore normalcy and supports livelihoods across local communities. The ongoing efforts — ranging from enhanced security and improved infrastructure to the return of film crews and the promotion of conferences and events — are shaping a more stable and growth-oriented tourism model. For those considering a visit, this is an opportunity to see the changes on the ground and contribute to Jammu and Kashmir’s progress.