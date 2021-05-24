Kashmir Biz Chamber launches ‘You Are Not Alone’ initiative to reach out to needy families

Srinagar, May 24: Members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) led by former president Javed Ahmed Tenga along with other affiliated Associations Monday launched a socio-economic initiative under “You Are Not Alone” slogan.

The initiative was kicked off by leading businessman of Kashmir Mustaq Ahmad Chaya Chairman Hoteliers Club) and among others was attended by former KCCI presidents Abdul Hamid Punjabi and Mustaq A Wani (KCC&I Relief Trust), Wahid Malik (KHAROF), Manzoor Ahmad Wangoo (NTTA, NALCO), Tariq Ahmad Mir and Abdul Wahid Harco (KHARA), Mohammed Amin (Houseboat Owners Association), Abrar Ahmad Khan (Batamaloo Traders Association), Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Farhan Kitab and Irfan Jeelani (JCCCC), Ashfaq Ahmad Dug and Habib Ullah Pandow (TAAK), Ibrahim Siah (SKAL), Basharat Husain (KCCA), Mohammad Latief Bhat (J&K Shawl Exporters Association) and other general members of the KCC&I.

Explaining the objectives of the “YANA” Initiative, Nasir Hamid Khan, Chief Coordinator said in view of the individual efforts not being enough to meet the unprecedented challenge posed by the Covid pandemic, the members of the Chamber have decided to join hands to address the immediate needs of our vulnerable sections of economy and mitigate their sufferings to the extent possible.

“The ‘You Are Not Alone’ initiative aims to provide the families of vulnerable persons connected with trade, commerce and industry like auto rikshaw/taxi/bus drivers and conductors, shikarawalas, artisans and weavers, daily wagers, footpath vendors and other workers with their monthly ration and other essential requirements. From the village artisans in Anantnag, shikarawalas in Srinagar, bus driver in Kupwara, footpath vendor in Ganderbal to the pony wallas in Gulmarg, we hope to reach out to all persons belonging to our hand-to-mouth weaker sections,” he said.

The thought behind this initiative, the Chamber said in a statement, is: “Whereas in their individual capacity members of the business community are doing their bit towards assisting the underprivileged amongst us, there is an urgent need for sector-wise assistance. This is also important because the economic disruption caused by the pandemic is likely to stay for some time and a 3rd wave is also forecasted.”

“For this purpose, it is vital that a proper structure is given to the “You Are Not Alone” initiative in order to make it focused, meaningful and effective,” KCC&I said.

“These are difficult times which demand pooling of our resources and liberal support from all. We appeal to all organisations, market associations, members of the business community and also the general public having resources to kindly support this initiative for enabling us to meet the objectives. District level business organisations of Kashmir are also urged to start similar interventions for protecting the weak amongst us,” the statement read.

“Being conscious about the fact that a family has other requirements in addition to rations, we are also working on the logistics of providing for other items like clothes, shoes, books, stationery, furniture, toys, etc in the second phase,” it added.