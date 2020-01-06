Lead Stories
Kashmir apt place for developing world-class footballers: Team India Technical Dir
Srinagar, Jan 5: On his maiden visit to Kashmir, the Technical Director of Indian National Football Team, Isaac Doru said the environment in Kashmir was apt to develop world-class professional footballers.
Doru spoke to The Kashmir Monitor on the side-lines of the I-league match between Mohun Bagan and Real Kashmir FC here.
He talked about the prospectus of football in Kashmir vis-à-vis RKFC’s contribution in reviving the beautiful game.
Kashmir due to its cold factor, Doru said, can produce good clubs, which can compete with top teams.
“This is a very fantastic environment, which can develop football. Players can grow here. Even it is cold in England too but it is the passion for the game that keeps players and crowd going. Kashmir is a very nice place and I like it,” Doru said.
On RKFC’s ascent to the top league, Doru said the team was propelled by many experienced players.
Doru said the mantra to improve the game was train-play-train.
“RKFC needs more competitions and games to further hone their skills and achieve greater heights,” he said.
Doru said the trend of having six foreigners in the squad was not a viable long-term measure.
“For a short term, it can be a solution but it is no solution in long term and needs to change. These decisions are to be taken at national level,” he said.
RKFC coach David Robertson, during his post-match press conference, said Kashmir can be home to professional football if better infrastructure was developed for the players.
“More playgrounds for the kids and better coaching can make Kashmir a real football state,” he said.
Amid around 10,000 spectators, Snow leopards lost to Mohun Bagan FC 2:0 on Sunday.
RKFC proved to be a crowd-puller as spectators from many districts of Kashmir had turned to watch the match.
Braving Chillai-Kalan, the ecstatic spectators cheered up for both the teams for playing a high voltage match.
“I am a football fan and there can be no treat other than watching Real Kashmir facing Mohun Bagan,” said Tanveer Ahmad of Bandipora.
Lead Stories
Prices go through the roof: Stamp duty on land hiked up to 20%
Srinagar, Jan 5: Land is all set to become costlier in Kashmir after government hiked the stamp duty by 20 per cent for different categories.
The new stamp duty, which has come into effect from January 1, has been approved after district valuation committees submitted the list of revised rates to the government.
Sources said the new stamp duty was fixed after taking into consideration nature, type and location of the land.
“There will be different stamp duties for irrigated, un-irrigated, residential, commercial and roadside lands. Proximity to the road or inner areas has been taken into consideration while fixing the rates,” an official of Revenue Department said.
Official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that the government has approved hike in stamp duty up to 20 percent for different categories of land across the valley.
Sources said in Srinagar district, stamp duty has been hiked by 10 to 20 percent depending on the category of land. In Anantnag district, authorities have approved five to seven per cent increase. While in neighboring district Pulwama, there will be two to 10 per cent hike.
“At least 10 per cent hike has been approved for the land situated alongside 15 meters of National Highway,” the document says.
There will be six, seven and five percent hike in stamp duty for residential, commercial and agriculture land respectively in Kulgam district. The stamp duty has been increased by five to 10 per cent for land in Baramulla and Shopian districts.
As per revised rates, there will five per cent increase in stamp duty for land in Budgam district. The lowest increase of two to three per cent has been made in Ganderbal district.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan has directed officials that increased rates should not hinder the acquisition process in their respective districts.
“The evaluation committees revised rates after accessing the real value of the property and to overcome the quantum of stamp duty losses. The hike has also been made taking into consideration the importance of fixing prevalent rates to avoid ambiguity in the market rates and to generate income for the government,” an official at Divisional Commissioner Kashmir office said.
Lead Stories
Cultivable land shrinks by over 50 per cent:Saffron production falls by 88 percent in 20 years
Srinagar, Jan 5: Bashir Ahmad, 70, vividly remembers the purple bloom on his six hectares of land at Pampore, two decades back.
However, days of glory are over. The old farmer is consumed by worries in present times. Each year, the saffron crop has shown a decline due to unprecedented weather conditions and lack of proper irrigation facilities.
“There have been persistent dry conditions in the last few years especially after 2010. Had there been irrigation facilities available, we would not have been dependent on rainfall. The government does not show much concern for the prized crop. The authorities are not implementing schemes properly. People also sold a large part of saffron land on which constructions have been built,” he said.
Bashir too has sold two hectares of saffron land after yield started to decline. “We were completely dependent on the money we earn by selling saffron crop. But there has been drastic decline in its production,” he said.
Data of Agricultural department reveals that the area under saffron cultivation declined from 5707 hectares in 1996-97 to 2462 in 2018-19. Similarly, the production of saffron crop has fallen from 15.95 metric tonnes to two metric tonnes over these years.
Abdul Majid Wani, President Saffron Growers Association, said that the production of world’s expensive spice has been on decline due to lack of irrigation facilities. “Moreover, large tracts of cultivable land have been converted to non-agricultural purposes,” he said.
Saffron flowers are sensitive to vagaries of the weather. Its production depends on the weather conditions and the irrigation facilities.
“Orthodox cultivations methods coupled with various biotic and abiotic stresses, poor plant stand and change in weather pattern resulted in moisture stress at the terminal growth stages. These were the main factors responsible for decline in crop yields which evaded interests of farming community to pursue saffron cultivation,” reads an official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor.
To give boost to the saffron production, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Production started ‘National Mission on Saffron’ in 2010 for seven years with a project cost of Rs 400.11 crore. So far, the government has utilized only Rs 200.30 crore.
Unable to meet the March 2019 deadline, Centre has extended the period of completion by March 2020.
Director Agriculture Department, Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, blamed the saffron growers for “not coming forward” to get benefits under the scheme.
“The saffron production has been increased. However, the irrigation component of the scheme has not been completed yet. Saffron growers are also not coming forward to get benefit under the scheme,” Andrabi said.
Andrabi said land mafia was creating hurdles for laying of pipe network for irrigation facilities. “Of the 126 tubewells to be constructed, 116 have been completed. There is requirement of 124 sprinkler system and we are in the process of meeting that target as well,” he said.
Lead Stories
Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar to be Adv to LG
Jammu, Jan 5: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Sunday accorded sanction to the appointment of Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar retired IPS officer as Advisor to Lt. Governor.
The Advisor, according to communication from MHA, shall assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in effective discharge of his functions.
The appointment will be effective from the date from which he assumes charge.