Kashmir apt place for developing world-class footballers: Team India Technical Dir

Srinagar, Jan 5: On his maiden visit to Kashmir, the Technical Director of Indian National Football Team, Isaac Doru said the environment in Kashmir was apt to develop world-class professional footballers.

Doru spoke to The Kashmir Monitor on the side-lines of the I-league match between Mohun Bagan and Real Kashmir FC here.

He talked about the prospectus of football in Kashmir vis-à-vis RKFC’s contribution in reviving the beautiful game.

Kashmir due to its cold factor, Doru said, can produce good clubs, which can compete with top teams.

“This is a very fantastic environment, which can develop football. Players can grow here. Even it is cold in England too but it is the passion for the game that keeps players and crowd going. Kashmir is a very nice place and I like it,” Doru said.

On RKFC’s ascent to the top league, Doru said the team was propelled by many experienced players.

Doru said the mantra to improve the game was train-play-train.

“RKFC needs more competitions and games to further hone their skills and achieve greater heights,” he said.

Doru said the trend of having six foreigners in the squad was not a viable long-term measure.

“For a short term, it can be a solution but it is no solution in long term and needs to change. These decisions are to be taken at national level,” he said.

RKFC coach David Robertson, during his post-match press conference, said Kashmir can be home to professional football if better infrastructure was developed for the players.

“More playgrounds for the kids and better coaching can make Kashmir a real football state,” he said.

Amid around 10,000 spectators, Snow leopards lost to Mohun Bagan FC 2:0 on Sunday.

RKFC proved to be a crowd-puller as spectators from many districts of Kashmir had turned to watch the match.

Braving Chillai-Kalan, the ecstatic spectators cheered up for both the teams for playing a high voltage match.

“I am a football fan and there can be no treat other than watching Real Kashmir facing Mohun Bagan,” said Tanveer Ahmad of Bandipora.