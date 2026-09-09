Kashmir an ideal destination for filmmaking: Spanish filmmaker at IFFJK

Srinagar: Spanish filmmaker and producer Anna Saura Ramon on Wednesday described Kashmir as an ideal destination for filmmaking, praising its scenic landscapes, lakes, natural light and hospitality while calling for stronger cinematic ties between India and Spain.

Speaking to reporters on the third day of the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) at SKICC Srinagar, Saura, said film festivals play an important role in promoting cinema and creating opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to discover films from different parts of the world.

“This is my vist to Kashmir and India. I hope to come again,” Saura said, adding that she was looking forward to exploring Srinagar and experiencing the local culture.

On the scope for collaboration between Indian and Spanish cinema, she said there were differences between the two industries, but language should not become a barrier to stronger artistic relationships. “I think we can push for better relationships between India and Spain,” she said, adding that there were opportunities for filmmakers from both countries to connect and work together.

Talking about Kashmir as a filming destination, Saura said the Valley had immense potential for filmmakers because of its landscapes, lakes and quality of natural light. “Of course, you have to promote Kashmir. There are great locations, good light for shooting and beautiful lakes,” she said.

Saura also said she had already shared pictures of Kashmir with a friend, who suggested that the Valley could be explored as a potential location for filmmaking.

Asked whether she would consider casting Indian actors in a future India-Spain production, she said there was no reason why filmmakers could not work with actors from India. “There are lots of Indian-Spanish films that you will like,” she said.

On the possibility of international studios and filmmakers coming to Kashmir, Saura said greater cooperation between governments and the film industry could help attract productions to the region.

“I am sure they will come and shoot here and make a movie,” she said.

Reacting to IFFJK, Saura described it as a major initiative and expressed hope that the festival would have a long life.

“It is important for everyone,” she said, adding that such festivals provide an opportunity to bring films and filmmakers from outside and expose local audiences to international cinema.

Saura also praised the atmosphere and hospitality in Kashmir, saying her first visit to India, particularly to Kashmir, had been a positive experience.

Saura is known for her work as a producer and director, including the documentary The Kid in the Photo.