Kashmir Airport Likely To Open Tomorrow

Srinagar: After several days of suspension due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Srinagar International Airport is likely to open operations from Tuesday.

Official sources said that, “Green signal has been given. Hopefully, Srinagar Airport will resume operations tomorrow; however, we must wait for official Signal,” a senior official said.

The airport was among several key installations closed for civil flights from May 9 amid last week’s military standoff. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), leading to the temporary suspension of operations.

Officials said that with a ceasefire now in place, aviation authorities have begun preparations for the safe resumption of services. A formal announcement regarding the reopening is expected soon.

The likely resumption of flights at Srinagar Airport is being seen as a sign of easing tensions and a return to normalcy in the region.