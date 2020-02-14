Kashmir a concern for both India, Pak: Erdogan

Srinagar, Feb 13: More than 250 Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) students have been left in the lurch after Kashmir University refused to hold early re-examination of one of the papers that was allegedly out of the syllabus.

On February 2, the 2016 batch students of sixth semester walked out of the examination hall after finding that none of the questions in the Material Management paper was from the syllabus.

Students from four colleges including Gandhi College, Women College Nawa Kadal, SSM College, and Bemina Degree College staged a protest at press enclave demanding re-examination of the paper as soon as possible.

“We were dumbstruck after going through the question paper. We informed invigilator that it is not our paper. We even told him to recheck because it could be a wrong paper,” Fajar Malik, a student of Degree College Bemina, told The Kashmir Monitor.

She said students later decided to submit blank answer sheets and walk out from the examination hall.

“We submitted representation to the Kashmir University urging them to hold re-examination of this paper. Two weeks have passed but university is not bothered to issue the date for re-examination,” said Yamin, another student.

He said that BBA is a three year degree course and they were supposed to complete it in 2019 but due to the unprecedented condition they are already running one year late.

“We don’t want to suffer anymore. We want our examination should be conducted as soon as possible. We seek the intervention of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu in this regard,” he said.

Controller Examination, Kashmir University, Professor Farooq Mir said they have to follow certain rules while dealing with this issue. “Under rules, the paper has to be submitted to the expert for his opinion. We have consulted two experts and it will take time for evaluating the paper. The final decision whether to conduct re-examination or not, will depend on the expert opinion,” he said