Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has published a notice for recruitment of various posts through the Combined Competitive Prelims Exam on its website (jkpsc.nic.in). Those who are interested to appear in JKSPC CCE Exam are required to register for the exam. The registration link will be available on 25 April 2022.

JKPSC CCE Prelims will be conducted for all applicants on 26 June 2022. Those candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called for the main exam which will be conducted on 28 October 2022.

A total of 240 candidates will be recruited by clearing JKPSC Civil Service Exam. Out of total vacancies, 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 vacancies forJ&K Police Service and 70 vacancies for J&K Accounts Service.

