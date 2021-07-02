KAS officers condole demise of Director Finance J&K Health Dept

Srinagar: Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief on the demise of Muhammad Rafiq, Director Finance, Health & Medical Education department who passed away at AIIMS New Delhi after a brief illness.

In a condolence meeting held Friday, the officers of 1999 Batch in particular, recalled his contribution on important and senior positions in J&K Accounts Cadre.

His outstanding qualities as a kind hearted person and thorough professional were remembered by KAS officers.

The speakers made a mention of his expertise in accounts and finance related matters. Several retired IAS and KAS officers have also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Rafiq served on key positions like Treasury Officer Sadder Treasury Srinagar, Director Finance Agriculture Production and was currently posted as Director Finance Health & Medical Education.

He also headed J&K Accounts Cadre Association and was instrumental in resolving several issues for better career progression of Accounts Cadre officers.

Rafiq, it may be recalled was a 1999 batch KAS officer of Accounts Cadre and passed away at AIIMS New Delhi after suffering a stroke few days back. He had been air lifted to AIIMS for treatment but could not survive.