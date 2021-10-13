KAS 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

The admit cards for the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) 2021 examination have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Wednesday. Applicants who have successfully registered for the examination can now download the admit cards from the official JKPSC website – www.jkpsc.nic.in.

The preliminary examination for JKPSC KAS 2021 is set to be conducted on October 24, 2021. A total of 187 vacancies are going to be filled through this recruitment drive.

To download the JKPSC KAS 2021 admit card, take a look at the following steps:

Step 1- Visit the official website www.jkpsc.nic.in and find the link for downloading the KAS 2021 admit cards

Step 2- Click on that link and enter the login credentials like username, registration number, password, date of birth, etc.

Step 3- Download the KAS 2021 admit card from the portal

Step 4- Take a printout of the same for future use.

In case a candidate is unable to download their admit cards, then they can inform the commission on or before October 20, 2021. They must carry valid proof proving that they filled the online application form and paid the online application fee. After the mentioned date, no claim whatsoever will be accepted or entertained by the commission.

The forenoon session, during which the General Studies-I paper will be held, is going to take place from 10 am to 12 pm. Likewise, the afternoon session, during which the General Studies-II paper will be conducted, will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Due to security reasons, aspirants must reach the examination venue at least two hours prior to the commencement of the forenoon session and one hour before the afternoon session. They shouldn’t write anything related or unrelated to the KAS 2021 examination on their admit cards.

Both GS-I and GS-II will have objective-type (MCQ-based) questions and carry a maximum of 200 marks. For every question, there will be four alternative answers. Candidates marking incorrect answers will lose one-third (0.33) of the marks allotted to that question. In order to ace the examination, it is important to be well aware of the JKPSC KAS 2021 syllabus.

Further, the marks obtained by the candidates in the preliminary examination will be used for shortlisting candidates for the KAS 2021 main session. With the completion of the prelims, the JKPSC KAS 2021 answer key will be released by the Commission.

Based on the provisional answer keys, candidates will get the opportunity to submit challenges against them. Right after the completion of all the JKPSC KAS 2021 stages of examination, i.e. the preliminary round, main round and the interview round, the Commission will announce the JKPSC KAS 2021 result in the form of merit lists.