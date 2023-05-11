Exit polls from several media houses have predicted a close contest between BJP and Congress in Karnataka.

The magic figure required to form a simple majority government is 113.

List of Exit polls

The Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave BJP 94-117 seats, the Congress 91-106, JDS 14-24, and others 0-2 seats in its prediction (possible BJP win)

The Matrize poll gave BJP 79-94 seats, Congress 103-118, JDS 25-33, and others 2-5 seats (possible Congress win)

The PMARQ exit poll gave BJP 85-100, Congress 94-108, JDS 24-32, and others 2-6 seats (possible Congress majority)

The C Voter exit poll gave BJP 66-86 seats, Congress 81-101, JDS 20-27, and others 0-3 seats (possible Congress majority)

The Polstrat exit poll gave BJP 88-98, Congress 99-109, JDS 21-26, and others 0-4 seats (possible Congress majority)

The South First- Peoples pulse poll gave BJP 78-90, Congress 107-119, JDS 23-29 and others 1-3 seats (possible Congress win)

The India TV-CNX exit polls gave the Congress 110-120 seats and the BJP 80-90 seats. They predicted 20-24 seats for the JD (S). (possible Congress win)

The News Nation-CGS poll said the BJP would get 114 seats, the Congress 86 and the JD(S) 21. (possible BJP win)

Times Now-ETG exit polls gave 113 seats to the Congress and 85 to the BJP. It predicted 23 seats for JD (S). (possible Congress win)

News 24- Today’s Chanakya predicted 120 seats for Congress, 92 for BJP and JD (S) at 12 (Win for Congress)

India Today- Axis My India poll predicted 122-140 for Congress, 62-80 for the BJP and 20-25 for the JD (S) (Win for Congress)

With just an hour left for voting to close for the polls to the 224-member Assembly, Ramanagara recorded the highest turnout of 78.22 percent, while the lowest polling was from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 48.63 percent, election officials said.

The state is mainly witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

A total of 5.31 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.