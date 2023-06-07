After leaving Real Madrid, Karim Benzema signed a deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old has become the Saudi League’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad.

On Tuesday, Al-Ittihad Club said in a statement that Benzema had undergone a medical examination and completed the signing in Madrid on Monday.

The club published a video clip on Twitter showing Benzema signing a contract for a period of three years, although the club did not disclose financial details.

In his first exclusive interview as an Al-Ittihad player, Benzema said, “I am excited to see you in Jeddah, a new challenge for me, a new life and I look forward to starting training, and I will do my best to win cups, to score, to highlight my talent, to satisfy the fans, the club, President and everyone.”

Benzema said in the club’s announcement, “It’s a good league and there are many good players. Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend, which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level. I am here to win like I did in Europe.”

He continued, “I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. Al-Ittihad Club has an amazing history, incredibly passionate fans, and big ambitions in football to be a force in Asia after winning the league.”

He added, “I’ve been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and have achieved everything in Spain and Europe. Now I feel the time has come for me to take on a new challenge and project.”

Benzema said, “Every time I visited Saudi Arabia, I felt the warm welcome and love of the game’s supporters and the people.”

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels,” he added.

Ahead of this announcement, the Frenchman bid farewell to his Spanish club, Real Madrid, in a ceremony held at his training ground, which was attended by President Florentino Perez, manager Carlo Ancelotti, and his companions.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Madridistas, After so many years here, the time has come to say goodbye to the club that has become my home, Real Madrid. I have had the privilege of wearing this legendary jersey and of representing this emblematic club.

“Thank you all for the love and support you have given me and provided throughout these years. I say goodbye with a deep feeling of gratitude and an emotional farewell. Go Madrid!”

Benzema played 648 matches with Madrid, scoring 354 goals, and also contributed to many coronations and titles for the Spanish capital team, with whom he won the European Golden Ball.