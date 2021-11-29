Kareena Kapoor’s ‘your accent is so sexy’ video with cricketer Yuvraj Singh has set the internet on fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funny video shared by Kareena Kapoor is an ad for Puma India featuring Yuvraj Singh and the actress. Kareena can be seen hilariously trying to pronounce `Pizza’ and `Burrah’.

In the video, the actress along with Yuvraj Singh tried out a viral internet challenge. While Yuvraj says the words in a Punjabi accent, Kareena repeats them in an English accent.

They begin with the word Puma. He then says, ‘Burrah’, Bebo responds with, ‘Yaas’. Then the cricketer says, ‘Pijja’ and Kareena responds with, ‘Pizza’ They continue the banter and end the video with Shehnaaz Gill’s famous, ‘Twadda Kutta’ dialogue.

A few days back, the actress shared that she has completed 108 Surya namaskars. Sharing a video, she wrote, “108 Surya namaskars done…Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight (sic).”