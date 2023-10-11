Ahead of the 25th anniversary of his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a remake of the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee. Sony Music has recreated the melancholic number and B Praak is set to sing the song. (Also read: Should Karan Johar be called ‘Atlee of Hindi cinema)

KJo announced new version of the song

Karan Johar shared the news on his Instagram Stories. and wrote ‘Version 2.0″ B Praak also wrote, “#tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!! They say “If you dream with all your heart, the dream starts manifesting and they do come true. I am thrilled to announce that I got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee I hope you like our efforts. My only dream is to sing and recreate this magical song in our style.”

He added, “Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts.”

Original song

The song was originally sung by Alka Yagnik, Manpreet Akhtar, and Udit Narayan. The songs in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were composed by Jatin–Lalit and the lyrics were penned by Sameer. All the songs topped the charts in 1998. Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee was the only sad song in the entire album.

More about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol turns 25 on October 16. It won several awards and also received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, and Archana Puran Singh also had important roles in the film.

Fan reactions

Most fans are excited about the new version. One of them wrote, “Tujhe yaad has been my favorite since childhood, excited for this.” Another commented, “Memories flashing in my mindd!”

Another one wrote, “This is gonna bring back so many memories!” Another user wrote, “Absolutely Nostalgic, and now with @bpraak ‘s version it’s gonna be on another level. Only prak can sing this heart-shattering song and make it soul shattering period.

However, some of them were not as excited. “For God’s sake, don’t spoil this beautiful song.”