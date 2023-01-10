Kantara has qualified for the Academy Awards in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories.

This indicates that the movie is qualified for an Oscar member vote to advance it to the primary nominations.

Kantara entered the Oscars contest quite late.

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023

With this, the Oscar campaigns for SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara have officially started.

We’ll soon learn if Kantara will be among the final nominees.

Kantara was submitted for the Oscars 2023 and has now made it to the contention list in two categories.

Voting for the Oscar ballots begins from January 11 and goes on till January 17. The final nominations will be out on January 24.

Kantara is written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film cleverly weaves in the Bhoota Kola tradition (practiced in Karnataka) and the mythological story about the deity. The film also features Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in important roles.

Several other Indian films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, The Kashmir Files, Chhello Show, Iravin Nizhal, Rocketry, Me Vasantrao, The Next Morning and Vikrant Rona among others have made it to the reminder list of films eligible for Oscars 2023.

Apart from the above-mentioned film names, several actors have been included in the reminder list for their performances in the said films. While Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have been named for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Manasi Sudhir are on the list for Kantara.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been named for RRR while for Rocketry, Madhavan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajit Kapur, Simran, Sam Mohan, and Meesha Ghoshal have bee named. R Madhvan celebrated the announcement on social media and wrote: “AND GODS GRACE .. as the fun begins.”