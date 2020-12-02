Kansal reviews power scenario in south Kashmir, asks engineers to ensure uninterrupted supply during winter

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Power Development and Information Departments, Rohit Kansal, asked the PDD Engineers to optimally utilize the services of available skilled manpower of the department to ensure repair of damaged transformers in a time bound manner.

He also directed the concerned to ensure recovery of power tariffs from consumers enabling government to ensure round the clock electricity availability in the districts.

Principal Secretary issued these directions while reviewing the power scenario of Anantnag and Kulgam districts besides assessing status of ongoing projects at a high level meeting held here on Wednesday.

The division and sub-division level engineers briefed about the power scenario of areas falling within their jurisdictions.

Principal Secretary said that the Government is working hard to ensure adequate power supply to consumers especially during winter months adding that to meet the demand Government is purchasing electricity from other states also.

Rohit Kansal directed the concerned for revising agreements as per the usage and requirement of the consumers.

Instructing engineers to make public the curtailment schedule, Kansal asked them to intensify inspections to check whether electricity is being used by consumers in accordance with the load agreement.

Stressing on sensitization of consumers about illegal usage of power gadgets, Kansal directed the concerned to seize such gadgets where they feel necessary to prevent transformers from getting damaged due to overloading. He also called for installing the power cut devices leaving no choice with the consumer to bypass it, which will help the department to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

He asked the engineers to expedite work on ongoing projects and ensure their early completion for the public benefit. He directed the concerned for revising agreements as per the usage and requirement of the consumers.

The meeting was informed that several measures have been taken up to improve the tariff recovery from the consumers and it was assured that the same will be further improved.

It was also given out that this year the carrying capacity of grid stations in South Kashmir has been augmented thereby making the department able to supply 10 percent more electricity compared to corresponding period of previous year.

While taking review of ongoing projects and progress made under various schemes, the meeting was informed that the works taken up in the twin districts under various schemes are at different stages of completion.

Later, the Principal Secretary inspected Nipora Mirbazar Grid Substation to take stock of the augmentation work.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, K K Sidha, Secretary (Tech) Bashir Ahmad Dar, Chief Engineer (CE) (Distribution) Aijaz Ahmad Dar, CE Transmission Hashmat Qazi, CE Projects Javed Yousuf and CE MY Baba besides, SE Bijbehra, SE Projects ( south circle) and Executive Engineers of different wings of PDD.