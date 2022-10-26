Mumbai: Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty’s latest release ‘Kantara’ collected Rs 170 crore in India and Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating Yash-starrer KGF’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the Diwali weekend, the film got a boost in the collections. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs 170 crore. It will be crossing the Rs 200 crore mark before the end of the fourth week, according to pinkvilla.com.

‘Kantara’ has raked in Rs 111 crore approximately so far in Karnataka, with Rs 14 crore the fourth weekend, which is double the full fourth week of ‘KGF 2’.