SRINAGAR: Call it a dividend of peace, Kaman Post on the Line of Control (LoC) is all set to charm tourists.

Indian army has redeveloped the Kaman Post also known as Aman Sethu to facilitate the tourist experience in Uri. Officials said the upgraded post shall enrich the travelers with the military history. The visitors shall have an opportunity to walk on Veer Path and learn about valor and sacrifices made by war heroes.

The strategically important bridge on the Kaman Post connects Baramulla to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The bridge was refurbished in 2005 when India and Pakistan decided to start the now-shelved Karwan-e-Aman bus.

“People would love to visit Kaman Post. However, the permission system remains a major issue. One has to seek permission to visit the place,” said Mohammad Rafiq Balote, Chairman, Block Development Council, Uri.

Named after Lt Col Kaman Singh, it is the last significant Indian Post that dominates the Srinagar-Muzaaffarad road on the Indian side Line of Control. Lt Col Kaman was instrumental in the capture of Trehgam Ridge in the Battle of Titwal in 1948. He was later awarded Mahavir Chakra.

Winds of Change seem to be blowing with the last LoC point becoming the Line of Learning for the students. Indian army hosts several students who visit the post for education purposes.

“If tourists are allowed to visit the post, it will boost the local economy. We are ready to place our men near the post who can help in facilitation. This will help hassle-free travel of visitors. Local men can also earn by setting up stalls en route. This way, Kaman Post will become the biggest tourist attraction,” said Balote.

Balote also pitched putting Baba Fareed on the tourism map. “We have written to the government to put Baba Fareed on the tourism map. Besides housing a shrine, it has a breathtaking beauty and tourists would love to visit this place,” he said.

Promoting border tourism stems from the fact that guns have fallen silent. Before the ceasefire, the shelling across the borders was causing a huge loss of life and property. On February 25, 2021, Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to defuse the tension and maintain peace on the sensitive Line of Control (LoC).

Figures presented in the parliament reveal that there were 5,133 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in 2020, in which 46 people lost their lives. Till January 28, 2021, 299 violations were reported on the LoC. Figures reveal that there have been 3479 ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pak border in 2019. In 2018, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,140 instances of ceasefire violations with an average of eight cases daily. In 2017, 31 people — 12 civilians and 19 security forces personnel — were killed and 151 others suffered injuries.